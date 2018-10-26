Greenville, S.C (Fox Carolina) - The City of Greenville has approved changes to significantly reduce the number of false burglar alarm activations requiring police response. The changes to the Alarm Ordinance are set to take place on November 1st, 2018.
The changes were requested by the Greenville Police Department due to especially high rate of false alarms in the last several years.
“Behind collisions, alarm activations are our second most active service calls. On average, we respond to more than 5,000 alarm calls a year, and over 90-percent of them are false alarms,” said Chief Ken Miller in a press release.
“The purpose behind these changes is to help the Greenville Police Department reduce unnecessary work, so we can better focus on the important crime reduction and traffic safety needs of our community.”
Effective on November 1st, 2018, alarmed locations will receive two no-charge alarms per alarm permit year. The failure to pay false alarm charges within 30 days will result in the alarm fee being doubled.
Civil penalties for false alarms begins at $50. There will be a fee variance for business alarms versus residential alarms. Businesses deemed to be unresponsive after repeated contact efforts to pay false alarm fees may be subject to business license revocation through due process.
