GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Around 2 am Saturday morning, multiple officers responded to Greenville Memorial Hospital in reference to a weapons discharge, Donald Porter with GPD confirms.
Greenville Memorial Hospital Police told Greenville PD that multiple shots were fired in the parking garage adjacent to the emergency room.
No injuries were reported, Greenville Police confirmed.
It is unclear if arrests have been made.
The incident is under investigation of GMH police, officers say.
