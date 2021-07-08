GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a suspect accused of stealing a store employee's purse.
According to the police department, the individual is suspected of stealing a purse from an employee at Vintage Now Modern on South Main Street and using the victim's credit cards at several department stores and other businesses.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
