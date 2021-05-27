GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- An arrest warrant from the Greenville Police Department says that a suspect was arrested on Tuesday after an altercation with a Greenville County Detention Center Employee.
The warrant says that the suspect, Johnny Curtis Anderson, is charged with Assault and Batter.
According to the warrant, the suspect came into contact with the employee in the parking lot. The two engaged in a brief conversation, and then the suspect, "became irate, grabbed the victim, and threw him to the pavement," according to the warrant. The warrant adds that this caused an abrasion on the employee's right palm.
