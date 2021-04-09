Grace's Closet gives away free prom dresses and suits to Oconee Co. students
- Tresia Bowles
- Posted
- Posted
- 0
SENECA, SC (Fox Carolina) - Prom season is here. And high schoolers are now trying to find the perfect look to wear for the big night.
Unfortunately, not everyone can afford an expensive dress or suit; especially for families struggling financially during the pandemic. And COVID has also shut down bigger organizations, such as The Cinderella Project.
PromGirl.com says the average prom dress can run you anywhere from $100 to $600. And a tux rental can cost around $140. That doesn't include the ticket, accessories, nor transportation.
Grace's Closet, in Oconee County, is giving away free dress clothes so no student has to go without.
Julie-Ann Shannon is the executive director.
"The students are just excited to be able to have a prom, because, unfortunately, last year, the students weren't able to have that," Shannon said.
Oconee County schools have opted for an outdoor-only prom with just the seniors who attend the school. Still, some families worry if they'll be able to afford everything.
"We want to make sure that everybody has the option to go to prom and has everything that they need to feel like every other student," said Shannon.
Grace's Closet is giving away free, gently-used gowns, suits, jewelry, shoes—you name it, to students in Oconee County.
"There are no limitations. We just ask that they let us know that they are students of Oconee County. And anyone and everyone is welcome," Shannon said.
You just stop by the Bountyland Education Campus on Apr. 10, say what school you go to, and browse the racks. They use the honor system.
Seneca resident Lynn Wilson likes the idea. She has three granddaughters and can't imagine how much it will cost to send them to prom.
"A lot of people can't afford them. The dresses only get worn probably one other time. There's nothing wrong with them. I'm big into trying to save money. And for parents, that's a big expense," Wilson said.
And if you don't find the dream look there, Shannon says she won't stop until the seniors who need it are satisfied.
"We just do a little shopping. And we make sure that they have everything that they need," said Shannon.
A few students in the county were bussed to the closet Friday, and the rest can visit Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
If you miss those dates, contact Grace's Closet. You can learn more here.
Shannon says they're still taking donations. There is a drop box at 100 Vocational Drive, Building Three in Seneca.
Grace's Closet also supplies 8th Grade Dance and pageant dresses, as well as clothes, hygiene products, and schools supplies at all Oconee County schools year round.
Tags
Tresia Bowles
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Today's FOX Carolina Flash Briefing
Stay up to date on what's happening around the Upstate and the Mountains throughout the day with FOX Carolina's audio flash briefings
Most Popular Stories
- By Homero De la Fuente and Amir Vera, CNN
- Posted
Duke Energy says 0$ balances likely result of switch to new billing system. Here's what to know if your bill looks wrong
- Dal Kalsi
- Posted
'Nothing about this makes sense right now' - SC sheriff says after NFL player reportedly killed 5 people, took his own life
- Dal Kalsi, Anisa Snipes
- Posted
- Jon Randall, Dal Kalsi
- Posted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.