Charleston, SC (FOX Carolina) - A GoFundMe for a teenager killed in a hit-and-run collision has raised more than $5,500 in just 24 hours.
Aidin Goodrich was riding his dirt bike when he was fatally struck on Oct. 25 in Charleston County.
His family said Aidin was a senior at West Ashley High School and was getting ready for graduation in June. They described Aidin as a beloved teen with a big heart and a free spirit.
Aidin's cousin is a FOX Carolina photojournalist.
In a message on GoFundMe, Aidin's parents said they have been overwhelmed by support from friends, family and even strangers. They are collecting donations to pay for a funeral and memorial for Aidin.
The goal of the GoFundMe is $15,000 and in a single day, contributors have raised over one third of the money.
