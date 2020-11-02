HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison are making their closing arguments as their intense and expensive contest enters its final stretch. As the campaign drew to a close this weekend, both Graham and Harrison crisscrossed South Carolina on bus tours, touching many corners of the state where more than 1 million people have already cast their ballots. On Monday, both planned campaign-ending rallies in their respective hometowns.
MORE NEWS: Cases of Covid-19 in children on rise, with highest 1-week spike yet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.