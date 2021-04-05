WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) - US Sen. Lindsey Graham on Monday released a letter he wrote to Dr. Anthony Fauci urging the infectious disease expert to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border to survey what Graham describes as a public health crisis related to the surge of migration from Central America.
“Is the Biden Administration undermining the work to stop the spread of COVID-19 with the current policies and procedures in place? I think so, but you [Dr. Fauci] are the expert. Let’s make sure the policies and procedures at the U.S.-Mexico border are protecting Americans from the spread of COVID-19, not accelerating its spread," Graham states in the letter.
Graham's letter claims there are tens of thousands of migrants from Central America crossing into the United States each week. He said more than 170,000 migrants were reportedly apprehended in the month of March alone.
Graham also alleges that testing has shown that at least 10 percent of the detained migrants are COVID-positive. The senator also points to the crowded Customs and Border Protection facilities where the migrants who turn themselves in are housed. Graham says some of these facilities are sometimes 800-900 percent over capacity.
“A visit by you, or someone on your behalf, with an eye for evaluating the current procedures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 would be beneficial,” Graham says to Fauci in the letter. “Are the procedures in place helping stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States, or are they accelerating its spread? Are they following best practices and social distancing?”
Graham concluded his letter by arguing that President Biden has spoken more strongly against full attendance at baseball games than he has about the spread of COVID-19 at the border.
“Finally, last week President Biden expressed concern about full attendance at a Texas Rangers baseball game and urged the franchise to heed your recommendations and follow the science,” concluded Graham. “Many Americans are going to be perplexed that the President of the United States is worried about baseball game attendance but is not deploying the full resources of the federal government – which includes your expertise – to the migrant crisis at the border.”
The full letter Graham sent to Dr. Fauci is below:
April 5, 2021
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci
Director
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
5601 Fishers Lane, MSC 9806
Bethesda, MD 20892
Dr. Fauci,
I read your comments this weekend about the crisis at our southern border. I felt it would be helpful to further explain my concerns and why I think your expert opinion would greatly add to our understanding of whether the current policies being implemented at our southern border are protecting Americans from the spread of COVID-19.
I have visited the U.S.-Mexico border twice in the last two months. The Border Patrol is doing the best they can, but they are completely overwhelmed by the current situation.
As I am sure you are aware, there are tens of thousands of migrants from Central America crossing into the United States each week. In March, more than 170,000 migrants were reportedly apprehended.
Based on existing testing, we know that approximately 10 percent of these migrants are COVID-positive. After turning themselves in, migrants are housed in crowded Customs and Border Protection facilities which are sometimes 800-900 percent over capacity. Given the dire overcrowding situation, the Biden Administration has decided to quickly release migrants from these facilities. In many cases, the American taxpayer is paying to transport them thousands of miles from the U.S-Mexico border.
I believe the current procedures used by the Biden Administration at the border are undercutting our efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.
A visit by you, or someone on your behalf, with an eye for evaluating the current procedures in place to stop the spread of COVID-19 would be beneficial. Are the procedures in place helping stop the spread of COVID-19 throughout the United States, or are they accelerating its spread? Are they following best practices and social distancing?
It is my belief that the current setup and procedures being used by the Biden Administration are creating a COVID Super-Spreader event. However, your expert opinion could confirm or alleviate these concerns.
I do not believe that simply ignoring the problem can be one of the options. I know those in charge are doing the best they can, but if our concerns about this being a Super-Spreader event are valid, we need to find ways to stop it.
Dr. Fauci, I appreciate the fact that during this pandemic you have provided us with your best take on the situation. As new facts emerge and data becomes available, you revise and update your analysis. While I have not always agreed with everything you have said, I have never questioned the fact that you are giving Americans your best, most educated take on the situation we face as we face it. That is why I think a visit by you to see what is going on at the border would be instructive.
Is the Biden Administration undermining the work to stop the spread of COVID-19 with the current policies and procedures in place? I think so, but you are the expert.
I have taken the vaccine and urge others to do so. I wear masks and constantly wash my hands. I take the continued threats faced by COVID-19 seriously and follow the best advice as I know you do too.
Let’s make sure the policies and procedures at the U.S.-Mexico border are protecting Americans from the spread of COVID-19, not accelerating its spread.
Finally, last week President Biden expressed concern about full attendance at a Texas Rangers baseball game and urged the franchise to heed your recommendations and follow the science. Many Americans are going to be perplexed that the President of the United States is worried about baseball game attendance but is not deploying the full resources of the federal government – which includes your expertise – to the migrant crisis at the border.
That is just one of the many reasons an inspection by you at the border is imperative.
