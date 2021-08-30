GRAHAM, NC (FOX Carolina)- Graham County Schools announced Monday they are moving to remote learning for the next eight school days following an emergency meeting. They add that all students and staff will need to wear a mask indoors once face-to-face classes resume.
Officials say that the remote learning will start Tuesday, August 31. Remote learning will last for eight school days (14 calendar days), according to officials.
All sports practices/games and extracurricular activities are canceled during this time, according to officials. All activities on the campus of any Graham County School are also canceled during this time.
Schools will return to face-to-face learning starting Monday, September 13.
Once face-to-face learning resumes, all students and staff will need to wear a mask while indoors. The only exceptions are during meals and at times of physical activity. Everyone will also need to wear a mask on buses at all times.
The School Board says they plan to review the data trends and further decisions during the October 5 school board meeting.
Starting Wednesday, September 1, students ages 0-18 can get breakfast and lunch at the elementary school cafeteria drive-thru. Staff members will serve breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
