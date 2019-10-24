GRAHAM COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - On Thursday, the Graham County Sheriff's Office updated FOX Carolina in the investigation into the death of FBI forensic photographer Kathleen Miller.
Graham County deputies previously had said she drowned in a western NC creek and her death was being investigated from a criminal standpoint, but now they have confirmed that her husband is a person of interest in the case.
According to Graham County Sheriff Joseph Jones, inconsistencies in statements and the cause of Miller's death have led them to consider her husband a person of interest.
Sheriff Jones says because the investigation is ongoing, no further details can be released at this time.
Earlier in October, Chief deputy Chuck Stewart told FOX Carolina the woman was found in Santeetlah Creek in the Nantahala National Forest on October 7. Stewart says the woman, identified as Kathleen Polce Miller, told her husband she wanted to go get into the creek after the pair pulled over to a campsite nearby. However, a short time later, Stewart says the husband called 911 and said he found her dead.
The investigation took a new turn, however, when the sheriff's office posted on Facebook identifying Miller as a forensic photographer for the FBI. She was based out of Huntsville, Alabama, per the post.
The sheriff's office now says the incident is being looked into from a criminal standpoint, but reassured that there is no immediate danger to the public.
The NC State Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Forest Service, and the District Attorney's Office are now involved in the investigation. The Facebook post says further updates are expected.
Stewart says the cause of death was determined to be drowning.
The FBI directed FOX Carolina to the Graham County Sheriff's Office for further comment.
U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town, who serves the Northern District of Alabama, lamented Miller's death, saying "A loss to the DOJ family is always a shock and felt by us all. Our heartfelt sympathies to family, friends, and all of her colleagues at the FBI."
