GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The US Attorney who prosecuted federal cases in South Carolina has been appointed US. District Judge for the District of South Carolina.
Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham (R, SC) issued the statement of congratulation on Thursday after the confirmation of Judge Sherri Lydon.
Below is Graham's statement:
“I’m very pleased that Sherri Lydon has been confirmed in a bipartisan vote to serve as a federal district court judge for South Carolina,” said Graham.“She is one of our state’s most talented lawyers and has served us well as U.S. Attorney for South Carolina. She enjoys broad support from the South Carolina legal community. I know she will be fair to all who come before her in court and will make our state proud in the years to come.”
There is no word yet on who will replace Lydon as US Attorney in her former district.
