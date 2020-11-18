CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Three attorneys have filed an ethics complaint against U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham.
They accuse the South Carolina Republican of pressuring a Georgia elections official to toss out legally cast absentee votes in the presidential race.
The complaint stems from comments by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who said this week that Graham asked him whether he had the power to reject certain absentee ballots.
Raffensperger says he interpreted that as a suggestion to toss out legally cast votes.
Raffensperger has said he’s faced rising pressure from fellow Republicans who want to see Democrat Joe Biden’s narrow lead in the state reversed.
