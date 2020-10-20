Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A scheduled debate for Wednesday October 21, between U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and his democratic challenger Jaime Harrison for the South Carolina U.S. Senate seat has been cancelled.
This marks the second of three debates scheduled for October that have been cancelled due to various reasons.
On Monday, Senator Graham stated at a rally that he would be, "headed back to Washington, and I'm not coming back until Amy Coney Barrett is a Supreme Court Justice."
This week, the Senate said they will work through the weekend to confirm Judge Amy Coney Barrett by next Monday.
We reached out to the senator's campaign about the cancellation who had this to say:
“The debate is postponed due to Senate votes in Washington, including the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett and COVID-19 relief. We are working to find a new date, but it’s a problem that could have been avoided if Jaime Harrison had not ducked debating Senator Graham for all of September.”
Previously a debate scheduled for October 9 was cancelled after democratic candidate Jaime Harrison refused to attend unless Senator Graham received a COVID-19 test. That debate was instead changed to two 30-minute interviews.
Upon the cancellation of Wednesday night's debate, Harrison had this to say:
“The last debate was canceled because Lindsey Graham refused to take a COVID test, now he’s too busy playing political games in Washington to let the people of South Carolina hear from him,” Harrison said. “South Carolinians statewide are suffering from the ongoing pandemic, and the people of the Palmetto State deserve to hear from both candidates on the issues that matter most. I’m ready and willing to debate, while Lindsey Graham runs from the people of South Carolina.”
The SCETV and Post and Courier hosted debate was scheduled for Wednesday night. The Harrison campaign says they have offered 12 dates to reschedule the debate, but say so far, the Graham campaign has not committed to a date.
More news: Deputies: Woman suspected of borrowing truck, spray painting it, then selling it
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.