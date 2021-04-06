COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham was in South Carolina Tuesday to hold a news conference with Governor Henry McMaster to discuss the negative impact the Republican senator believes H.R. 1, the For the People Act, would have on South Carolina elections.
Graham called the bill, “the biggest power grab in the history of the country.” He explained in the news conference that he felt the bill "was an attempt by the radical left" to takeover election systems across the country.
Graham said the legislation has already passed the U.S. House of Representatives and will soon be headed to the U.S. Senate. The senator said the "far-reaching legislation would erode a South Carolina law requiring a photo ID to vote." He said the bill also calls for public funding for political campaigns for office, and would ensure candidates get $6 in public funds for every dollar they raise.
McMaster concurred that he was concerned about the bill, calling it "the largest invitation to fraud that I can imagine," and adding that he believes the "bill threatens the constitutional sovereignty of South Carolina."
McMaster was concerned about third-party ballot collecting and the impact that could have on absentee voting across the country.
The bill describes itself as a plan "to expand Americans’ access to the ballot box, reduce the influence of big money in politics, strengthen ethics rules for public servants, and implement other anti-corruption measures for the purpose of fortifying our democracy, and for other purposes."
Click here to read the full bill.
