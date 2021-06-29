WASHINGTON, DC (FOX Carolina) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said Tuesday he will request $12 million for right-of-way acquisition to help in the construction and completion of Interstate 73.
Once the project is done, I-73 will connect the Grand Strand area, one of the fastest growing regions of the state, to Interstate 95.
Graham said the estimated costs of right-of-way acquisition is $15 million but requires a 20-percent non-federal match. This match means local and state officials will be responsible for the remaining $3 million amount.
This is the first year since 2010 that members of Congress can request funding for projects which are also called “earmarks.”
Graham will make the member-directed spending request to the Senate Appropriations Committee, a committee on which he serves.
“I am aggressively pursuing funding for I-73,” said Graham. “I believe it is a critical infrastructure project for the Grand Strand and the state of South Carolina as a whole. The Grand Strand is a cash cow for the state, and I am determined to help provide a better means of transportation for those traveling to and from this tourist destination.”
