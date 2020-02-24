GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham made a stop at the Piedmont Women’s Center in Greenville on Monday to talk about a bill he introduced, the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, which he said will be up for vote in the Senate on Tuesday.
Click here to read more about the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.
The bill would ban nearly all abortions at 20 weeks of pregnancy.
"The bill focuses on the abortion provider, not the mother. There can be no prosecution of the woman; the penalties will lie against the abortionist," Graham said previously. "And it is a simple concept: at five months, abortion on demand will stop. You will have exceptions for the life of the mother and pregnancies that occur from rape and incest.”
Graham has introduced the bill twice previously.
Violating the law could be punishable by up to five years in prison.
PREVIOUSLY - Lindsey Graham reintroduces bill to ban abortions after 20 weeks
