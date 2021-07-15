GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said he would “go to war” for Chick-fil-A after a group of students and faculty at the University of Notre Dame wrote a letter opposing the fast food restaurant coming to their campus.
In the letter, the group said while they know a large portion of the student body would like this decision, they wanted to show that many others don’t agree with the move.
“We believe, as we wrote in The Observer, that there are multitude of reasons to oppose Chick-fil-A: its anti-LGBTQ+ activism, reliance on animal agriculture and lack of accommodations for students with special dietary needs, to name a few,” they wrote.
Graham responded to this letter via Twitter, saying the group’s request is disappointing to hear because they want to ban Chick-fil-A “because they disagree with the values held by the Chick-fil-A founders.” He also said it was a dangerous precedent to set.
“I want everyone in South Carolina and across America to know I have Chick-fil-A’s back,” he wrote. “I hope we don’t have to, but I will go to war for the principles Chick-fil-A stands for.”
