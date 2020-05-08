PENDLETON, SC (FOX Carolina) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) on Friday visited Milliken & Company in Pendleton to discuss what he called an urgent need to strengthen the United States' medical supply chain and increase production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in the US, instead of relying on imports from other nations, like China.
The Milliken facility in Pendleton produces medical gown fabric to support healthcare professionals.
“With our experience in textile and advanced manufacturing, South Carolina is one of the strongest states – maybe above all others – who can make America independent from China when it comes to medical supplies,” Graham said, noting that according to the most recent data, China was the estimated source of more than 50 percent of the world’s imports of respirator and surgical masks, medical googles, and protective garments.
Graham said he will introduce a bill next week in the Senate to spur manufacturing in the United States by creating domestic procurement requirements for the nation’s medical stockpile.
“Coronavirus has been a painful wakeup call that we are too reliant on nations like China for critical medical supplies,” said Graham. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure that South Carolina leads the way when it comes to getting the medical supply chain out of China.”
Graham argued that the supply chain has become too reliant on Chinese-made goods.
