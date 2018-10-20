GREENVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) The Gran Fondo Hincapie bicycle event kicked off at 9 a.m. Saturday in Travelers Rest!
The large event will feature cyclists on three different routes: 80 miles, 50 miles or 15 miles.
One of the routes passes over state lines, through Tryon, heading toward Columbus. Both the Tryon Fire and police departments plan to assist in traffic control while the event passes through the city.
Drivers are encouraged to take caution. Officials warn of slight traffic changes and minor delays while the event.
The event lasts until about 7 p.m.
