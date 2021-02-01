COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Prosecutors say a federal grand jury member who tipped off a family member about upcoming indictments and drug arrests has been sentenced to three years of probation.
Authorities say 51-year-old Alicia Coleman of Rock Hill pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge of obstruction of justice.
A judge noted Coleman had no prior criminal record and decided on a sentence with no prison time.
Prosecutors say investigators had to change when they made arrests in cases involving a Rock Hill drug trafficking organization because of the leaked information.
