HARTWELL, GA (FOX Carolina) – A grand jury has indicted a suspended Hart County commissioner, several of his family members, and another associate on charges of racketeering and other offenses.
Commissioner R.C. Oglesby and 8 others were arrested in November 2019. On February 18, 2020, a grand jury returned indictments against six suspects:
R.C. Oglesby:
- Violation of racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act
- Theft by shoplifting
- Financial transaction card fraud
- Financial transaction card theft
Steven Demitruis Oglesby:
- Violation of racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act
- Sale of marijuana
- Illegal use of communication facility
- Sale of cocaine
- Financial transaction card theft
- Possession of a schedule I controlled substance
- Possession of a schedule III controlled substance
- Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
- Theft by taking (involves the theft of a gun)
Amy Oglesby:
- Violation of racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act
- Financial transaction card fraud
- Financial transaction card theft
Dasia Raquel Oglesby:
- Violation of racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act
- Financial transaction card theft
Yolanda Monique Oglesby:
- Violation of racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act
- Financial transaction card fraud
Nelson O’Neal Blackwell:
- Violation of racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act
- Sale of cocaine
- Illegal use of a communication facility
The indictments state the defendants operated Ludi’s Soul Food and R&D Carwash, which served as a front for illegal drug activity. The indictments allege that the defendants sold marijuana and cocaine in the parking lot of the car wash.
The businesses were overseen by Steven Oglesby, but indictments state much of the illegal activity was carried out by people who worked for him, like Nelson Blackwell.
Amy Oglesby took over ownership of Ludi’s Soul Food in September 2012. The business subsequently received a contract to feed Hart County jail inmates. The indictments allege R.C. Oglesby used his influence on the Hart County Board of Commissioners to personally benefit from this.
EBT cards that the Oglesbys are accused of purchasing for pennies on the dollar were used to purchase goods for Ludi’s Soul Food. Some of the purchases were made at the Sam’s Club in Anderson.
The court documents also accuse R.C. Oglesby also shoplifted food items from Walmart to be used at Ludi’s Soul Food on multiple occasions.
This list of shoplifted items includes:
- Little Debbie oatmeal cakes
- Red Bull
- Great Value brand water
- Mountain Dew
- Rice
- Cans of pork and beans
- Ham and cheese sandwich meat
- Bananas
- Mushroom soup
- Chicken drumsticks
- Hamburger meat
Ludi’s Soul Food and R&D Carwash were never registered as business entities with the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, the indictments also state.
