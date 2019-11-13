FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) Do you believe in unicorns?
If you said no, Kate Nichols wants to challenge your beliefs.
The farm owner of Hidden Pasture Farm says she's opening a six-acre unicorn preserve in Fountain Inn come November to show all the world's "neigh-sayers" that the one-horned mystical creatures actually do exist.
Nichols, a proud owner of several 'miniature unicorns,' wants to celebrate the world's fascination with the mythical unicorn with her new farm.
In addition to the minis, Nichols says the unicorn preserve will feature a Pegasus, some half-unicorns, a unidonk and even a Nethercorn.
A grand-opening festival will be held on November 16, 17, 23, 24.
At the Grand Opening Yuletide Unicorn Festival, guests will be introduced to the miniature unicorns in a walk-through exhibit. They'll have the opportunity to partake in meet and greets, take pictures, enjoy treats and snacks, and much more.
Nichols says Santa Clause will be making some appearances at the festival, accompanied by eight tiny unicorns to "give his reindeer a break."
Tickets for the festival are required. They can be purchased at the Hidden Pasture's website.
After the festival, Nichols says her farm will be officially open to visitors on December 2. Daytime visits can be made Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Still don't believe in unicorns? Nichols says, "they don't share their horns to non-believers."
