LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department is investigating after a loaded gun was found at Laurens Elementary School Friday morning.
A staff member at the school found the gun in a classroom, according to Laurens School District 55 Superintendent Dr. Ameca Thomas. She said law enforcement was notified and arrived on campus in a matter of minutes.
Police said no threats were made against any student or staff and due to swift action by school staff and school resource officers, the situation is stable at this time.
In a press conference Friday afternoon, police said the 6-year-old boy brought the gun to school because he said he wanted to "shoot zombies."
The boy's grandfather, Kalim Abdul Alawajid, was arrested after police say they determined he was responsible for the boy gaining access to the weapon.
Dr. Thomas released a statement saying:
"Please be assured that your school district is working diligently to enhance safety protocols to deter this type of incident again in our school district. We appreciate the cooperation and patience of our school district community as we all work together to ensure that we provide safe teaching and learning environments in our schools.”
