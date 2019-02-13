LINVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Grandfather Mountain said it saw a new wind speed record Wednesday morning.
The nonprofit nature park said the weather station at the Mile High Swinging Bridge saw exceptionally high winds in the overnight hours, including a gust of 121.3 mph around 4 a.m.
The wind gust, which exceeded the park's previous record of 120.7 mph, recorded Dec. 21, 2012.
The park said sustained wind speeds reached 86.3 mph during that same time period and gusts continued to exceed 100 mph throughout the morning.
As reported by the weather station at the Mile High Swinging Bridge, Grandfather Mountain saw exceptionally high winds last night and early this morning, including a gust of 121.3 mph around 4 a.m., exceeding the park's previous record of 120.7 mph, recorded Dec. 21, 2012. pic.twitter.com/xBwr2MVo7q— Grandfather Mountain (@GrandfatherMtn) February 13, 2019
