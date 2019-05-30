Raleigh, NC (FOX Carolina) - According to WRAL in North Carolina, a grandmother in Raleigh is looking for answers after she says her 10-month-old grandchild died from choking on a pine cone while at his daycare.
According to Helena Harris, the infant's grandmother, she took her 10-month-old grandson, Areon Ellington, to daycare early Wednesday morning.
In only a few hours, Harris says she received a phone call from the daycare's owner telling her that Areon was choking on something and that she needed to arrive quickly.
Unfortunately, Areon didn't survive.
Harris said, "My grandbaby is gone. Somebody needs to be responsible for what happened to him."
The Division of Child Development and Early Education said the daycare has faced violations in the past including, hazardous items found on the property, health assessment filing issues daily schedules not being kept.
So far no charges have been filed in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.