SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) Spartanburg police officers said a welfare check they conducted Tuesday on two dogs at a residence within city limits led to several citations involving animal cruelty.
Officers said they arrived at a residence on Northview Street around 9 a.m. to find two female dogs in very poor condition.
A brown and white American Staffordshire Terrier was found chained in a muddy section of the yard. Officers observed the doghouse nearest the animal was filled with mud and feces. Her gums were very white, displaying signs of anemia.
A second terrier, this one gray and white, was in a fenced-in kennel that was filled with mud. Officers said the doghouse inside the kennel was upside down, also filled with mud and feces.
Officers then said they noticed two plastic bags along a cement block barrier wall that contained the remains of two deceased dogs. They said the animals were most likely dead for a long time, as one of the carcasses was decaying to the point of becoming liquefied.
A truck on the property displayed an advertisement with a number that officers called. The owner of the animals answered, and met with officers on the property a short time later.
The man told officers that the dogs had passed away about a month prior and he had paid someone to dispose of the two deceased dogs.
Officers issued the following citations:
- Failure to dispose of dead animals
- Failure to provide rabies vaccines
- Failure to provide city animal licenses
- Failure to provide humane treatment to animals
- Violation of how to restrain an animal
The owner gave up ownership of the brown and white terrier showing signs of anemia.
He is scheduled for court on January 28.
