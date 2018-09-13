LAURENS CO., S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Laurens County Animal Control said a stray dog was found with severe acid burns and a gun shot wound to the jaw Wednesday night.
Kelly Turner with Animal Control told FOX Carolina that a good Samaritan found the almost two-year-old male near a Fountain Inn.
Turner said his rescuers called animal control when they saw the severity of the dog's injuries.
The dog, named Led Zeppelin, is now being treated at Clinton Animal Hospital.
Turner said Heart of LCAC will foster Zeppelin and assist in the medical rescue.
Turner asks for prayers for his recovery.
Laurens Co. deputies said that because the dog didn't have a collar or chip implant, it is very difficult to determine where he came from.
