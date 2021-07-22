COLLETON, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The 911 calls have been released from the South Carolina Law Enforcement (SLED) regarding the murder the Murdaugh murder of a mother and son in Colleton, South Carolina that happened in June.
Alex Murdaugh, the father Paul and husband of Maggie Murdaugh, called 911 dispatch stating his wife and son had been "shot badly."
Murdaugh tells dispatch that both his wife and son were not breathing and that they were on the ground by the dog kennels at their home.
He tells dispatch that he had left the house and just got back, so he did not see or hear anything.
Murdaugh keeps asking dispatch to please hurry, but the caller tells him help is on the way.
Dispatch asks him if anything looked out of place to which he responds, "not particularly, really, no ma'am."
Murdaugh then goes out by the kennels and the dispatch tells him to turn on his car lights so first responders can find him on the property.
The call continues with dispatch telling him not to touch the bodies, just in case first responders can find evidence. However, he had already touched them to see if they were breathing.
The call ends after Murdaugh says he needs to call family.
