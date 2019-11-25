On Monday, a community group is hosting a pot luck meal for the Greenville community right on Main Street. Joe has a preview of the event.

Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds gathered in downtown Greenville on Monday for a free, community-wide potluck lunch its organizers said aimed to promote fellowship and friendship on this Thanksgiving week.

The event, called Gratefull Greenville, was organized by Project Host, Greenville's soup kitchen.

The 400 block of South Main Street was closed for the event, which invited friends and strangers to gather and share a meal with one another. 

The organization said there were no fees, expectations or agendas, just an open invitation for community fellowship. 

The free meal was available between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.  

While basic food items will be provided, the group says attendees were also invited to contribute their own dish to the potluck. 

