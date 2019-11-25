Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Hundreds gathered in downtown Greenville on Monday for a free, community-wide potluck lunch its organizers said aimed to promote fellowship and friendship on this Thanksgiving week.
The event, called Gratefull Greenville, was organized by Project Host, Greenville's soup kitchen.
The 400 block of South Main Street was closed for the event, which invited friends and strangers to gather and share a meal with one another.
