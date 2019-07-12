(FOX Carolina) – The USDA announced Friday that Fairmont Foods, Inc., is recalling gravy made for Popeyes restaurants.
Fairmont said approximately 35,145 pounds of ready-to-eat pork and beef gravy products may be contaminated with clear pliable plastic.
45-lb. cases containing nine 5-lb plastic bags of “Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen pork tasso and ground beef gravy” are being recalled. The recalled lots were produced on May 2. They have Product Code 1F0112, a Use By date of May 20, 2020, and a time stamp ranging from 1615 to 0022.
The recall was issued after a customer found plastic in the gravy.
The USDA said there have been no reports of injury or illness attributed to the gravy.
Restaurants have been asked not to serve the recalled products and to throw them away.
