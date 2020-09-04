Gray Court, SC (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters in Gray Court are asking for the public's help locating a truck they say was stolen from their station.
The Gray Court Area Fire Department says truck 1621 was stolen from their station on Dove Road sometime between 10 p.m. Thursday night and 9:30 a.m. Friday morning.
Greg Lindley, Fire Coordinator for Laurens County, said the truck contained the department's "jaws of life," which is a device used to extract people trapped in cars after an accident.
"It was on the truck that was stolen, so now the FD doesn't have it to help any victims of a wreck," Lindlseysaid.
Lindlsey said Gray Court is working to coordinate a way to work with other departments to cover the loss of this truck in the meantime.
"There was $80,000 of equipment on the truck total," Lindley said. "This is a huge loss for the community."
We've reached out to the Laurens County Sheriff's Office who confirms they are investigating the incident.
If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers to report anonymously (864-68-CRIME) or Laurens County Dispatch (864-984-2523).
More news: Hot Friday, COOLER this weekend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.