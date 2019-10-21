NINETY SIX, SC (FOX Carolina) The Ninety Six Police Department says the local Hardee's will be closed until further notice after a grease fire damaged the restaurant on Monday.
According to police, the fire took place in the kitchen.
They were assisted by Greenwood County EMS and Greenwood County Fire Service. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.
The Hardee's will be closed until further notice.
