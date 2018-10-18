COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - People across the country will participate in the Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill on Thursday.
Click here to learn more about the Great ShakeOut.
South Carolina Emergency Management said the Palmetto State’s drill will be held at 10:18 a.m.
SCEMD says many people are unaware that earthquakes are common in South Carolina. 10 – 15 quakes are recorded each year and 3 – 5 of them, on average, are felt by people.
The 1886 earthquake in Charleston was the most damaging earthquake ever in the eastern United States.
You can download the South Carolina Earthquake Guide to better prepare for an earthquake.
Learn more about earthquakes in South Carolina here.
