GATLINBURG, TN (FOX Carolina)- The great Smoky Mountains National Park had its busiest year on record in 2021.
Officials said the park had 14,137,812 visits during 2021. This surpassed the 2019 record by 1.5 million and 2020 visitation by more than 2 million. The park also set eight monthly visitation records in 2021, according to officials.
“In the last decade, park visitation has increased by 57%,” said Acting Superintendent Alan Sumeriski. “While increasing visitation presents complex challenges, we are honored to care for a park that is special to so many people. We remain committed to developing innovative solutions to provide the necessary support for visitor services and resource protection.”
According to officials, roads, trails, front-country campgrounds, and backcountry campgrounds were busy in 2021. Visitation levels were highest during summer and fall. However, winter and spring visitation levels rapidly increased in 2021.
Operational costs rose in 2021 as more visitors were served. The Friends of the Smokies and Great Smoky Mountains Association provided more than $4 million to help with the increasing costs. The park also expects to receive project-specific and short-term funds to help with needed maintenance.
