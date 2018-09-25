Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Green Cloud Technologies announced Tuesday plans to open its new Greenville County headquarters as part of a $7.8 million investment that is projected to create approximately 50 new jobs over the next five years.
According to a news release, Green Cloud Technologies was “founded in 2011 by a team of industry veterans with more than a century of combined information technology, telecom and communications experience.” The company provides servers and back-up / recovery solutions.
Green Cloud was previously housed in Greenville's NEXT Innovation Center, but its new, 14,470-square-foot headquarters facility is located in the Haywood Ridge Office Park at 510 Airport Road.
People interested in applying for work on the Green Cloud Technologies team can visit the company's website at www.gogreencloud.com.
