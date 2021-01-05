Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, Greenlink made the announcement they have extended service hours for fixed routes with all 12 routes now operating from 5:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Officials say while Saturday hours will continue to only operate from 8:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., Greenlink expects to phase in later hours for Saturdays in early 2021. To do that, Greenlink is offering Bus Operator in Training Program positions. To apply for one of those jobs, click here.
In addition to new hours, Greenlink is also offering a new seven day pass for customers to purchase via TouchPass. Previously the the bus line only offered one day and 31 day passes.
“Time-based passes allow for unlimited rides – eliminating transfer fees for customers. We believe this pass will make fare payment easier and more convenient,” said Public Transit Director James Keel. “The TouchPass system will also reward our frequent customers with lower expenses by capping the maximum amount a passenger spends on fares each week.”
The new seven day pass is available for $12.50 for a full-fare adult customer. Students and youth ages 6-17 can purchase the 7-day pass for $10.50. Seniors age 65+, persons with a disability and Medicare recipients are eligible to receive the 7-day pass for $6.25.
