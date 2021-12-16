GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenlink bus is back giving people free rides throughout the holidays.
The bus will run through its 12 fixed routes until Christmas Eve.
We're told the bus will be on different routes each day.
Greenlink will not release the holiday bus schedule in advance. You can follow the Greenlink twitter for clues on its location each day.
The Holiday Bus is out on the streets for our 5th day of Fare Free Christmas!— Greenlink Transit (@RideGreenlink) December 16, 2021
Hop on board - no need for a fare - on the route that serves Taylors!
Know which route that is? Drop your answer in the comments! 👇 pic.twitter.com/xKepphGgTN
