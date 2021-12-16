The Greenlink holiday bus is back!

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenlink bus is back giving people free rides throughout the holidays.

The bus will run through its 12 fixed routes until Christmas Eve.

We're told the bus will be on different routes each day. 

Greenlink will not release the holiday bus schedule in advance. You can follow the Greenlink twitter for clues on its location each day.

