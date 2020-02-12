Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Friday, in the spirit of Valentines Day, Greenlink will be partnering with United Ministries for their "food for fare" promotion.
The promotion is part of United Ministries Souper Bowl of Caring food drive.
Friday, February 14, fixed route passengers will receive one free ride for every two canned goods donated while boarding the bus. Paratransit customers will receive one free ride for every four canned goods donated while boarding.
Public Transportation Director James Keel says the goal of the event is to provide Greenlink customers a way to give back to the community.
“Many United Ministries program participants use Greenlink for day-to-day needs such as going to work, going to school and going to medical appointments,” said Keel. “United Ministries serves our neighbors, friends and family members and we hope this partnership will provide our customers with a sense of belonging while helping to contribute to a good cause.”
More news: Lanes reopened on I-85 Southbound at Highway 24 following crash in Anderson Co.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.