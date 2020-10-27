GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville said Greenlink is partnering with Proterra, the Greenville-based battery-electric bus manufacturer,, to offer a Fare Free Day on Tuesday, November 3 for Election Day.
The city said Proterra’s sponsorship of Fare Free Day will allow Greenlink to provide free service for all passengers on its fixed bus routes and free paratransit trips for existing Greenville Area Paratransit (GAP) clients on Election Day.
“We are excited to work with Proterra to help remove any barriers our community members may face getting to the polls. By eliminating the cost of a bus trip, Proterra has increased the number of mobility options that Greenville County residents can tap into to help exercise their right to vote,” said Greenlink Director James Keel in a news release.
Proterra CEO Jack Allen added, “Public transit provides an essential service to our communities, including by helping voters access their local polling sites on Election Day. Exercising the right to vote is one of the most powerful ways to participate in our democracy. We all benefit when we have our voices heard. That’s why as a Greenville company, we’re proud to partner with Greenlink to make it easier for voters in our community get to the polls this Election Day, November 3rd."
The city said Greenlink passengers can use the Google Transit app at www.ridegreenlink.com to plan their free trips on November 3.
