Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Beginning July 1, Greenlink will no longer sell 20-ride paper punch passes and will instead transition all trip-based products to electronic ticketing.
Greenlink says customers will be able to purchase the 20-ride pass electronically through TouchPass, their electronic ticketing system, which allows customers use a a reloadable smart card, or a smartphone app.
Greenlink says the change is meant to provide a contactless form of fare payment and will be less cumbersome than the paper ticket.
James Keel, Greenlink's director of public transportation said,“Greenlink’s response to COVID-19 included efforts to minimize contact between Greenlink customers and bus drivers. Issuing tickets and transfers, handling money and hole-punching the paper passes all bring customers into close contact with our drivers. TouchPass allows a touch-free form of payment, which is cleaner and safer for everyone."
Officials with Greenlink say the TouchPass system allows customers to qualify for fare capping. Fare capping rewards frequent use of the system and limits the amount an individual spends on transit in a designated period. Under the fare capping policy, $50 is the maximum amount TouchPass customers pay within the transit month (lower caps are available for those who qualify for a discounted fare). Once that limit is reached, subsequent rides that month are free.
Customers can download the TouchPass app but searching "TouchPass Transit" in the iOS or Android stores.
To ease the transition to TouchPass, from July 1 to December 31, customers preferring the reloadable smart card can get one for free at the dispatch booth inside the Transit Center.
