GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -The Greenville Police Department is continuing to ask for help in the search for a woman who hasn't been seen since February of this year.
Police said they are searching for Brittany Michelle Davis, 32, of Greenville.
They say Davis was last seen February 12 at Bucks, Racks and Ribs on Frontage Road.
If you have any information, please call the Department or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
MORE NEWS - SC attorney general opines that only governor can enact 'stay at home' orders, not local governments in the state
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.