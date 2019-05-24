GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville activist said he has canceled plans hold a protest on Memorial Day in front of a statue in a Greenville cemetery honoring Confederate soldiers.
Bruce Wilson, founder of Fighting Injustice Together, said Friday he will reschedule the rally he had planned to host in front of the Confederate memorial statue in Springwood Cemetery on Memorial Day.
"In an effort not to disrespect the premise of Memorial Day and not to detract from honoring our fallen (heroes) we have decided to reschedule our protest at the Confederate Statue that’s located in downtown Greenville at the Springwood Cemetery; we will reschedule this event as we push forward to have an African-American Monument erected, as well as having Wade Hampton Blvd renamed after President Barack Obama Blvd.," Wilson said in an emailed statement Friday.
Wilson said earlier in the week that he had spoken with Greenville’s mayor about erecting another statue in honor of William Carney, an African American Civil War soldier from Virginia, but said Mayor Knox White told him any additional monuments in the city must be privately funded.
The city of Greenville did not have a statement on the matter.
The statue has been a part of Greenville since 1891. It originally stood along Main Street until 1922, when the city said it was moved to the cemetery.
Wilson also said he hopes to launch a petition to have Wade Hampton Boulevard renamed in honor of President Barack Obama.
Wilson said he hopes to have the petition calling for a renaming of the section of US 29 President Barack Obama Boulevard created soon and that a rally would be forthcoming.
PREVIOUSLY - Members of Fighting Injustice Together want monument honoring confederacy moved
