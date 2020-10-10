GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Animals from Louisiana are now in the Upstate in search of the forever home. Nearly two dozen animals arrived so that they weren't forced to ride out the storm.
They were brought here from hurricane delta's path.
Now, Greenville Animal Care is making them comfortable until someone gives them a home.
6 dogs and more than a dozen cats are here at the shelter and they are now in a safe place away from the storm.
They partnered with shelters across the Palmetto State to get them out of the path of Hurricane Delta.
Justin Hadel, head of shelter operations, "Storm surges are coming through with the intense amount of rain that they have due to the flooding. I don’t know exactly what shelters leave animals are coming from but a lot of shelters down there are facing that when it happens. that are normally outside when the water rises the fences aren’t there anymore."
All of the animals will be up for adoption, some need medical attention first, but they will be ready to find a home here in the upstate. If you can't offer a home, they need other support as well.
Hadel says, "we go through food left and right so if anybody wants to bring in bags of dog food we desperately need it."
Some have already helped them make room for these animals, by either adopting or fostering.
"Can’t even begin to explain it... this is kind of like where I’m supposed to be in life. It is like having a dream job is honestly why we do what we do I can’t put into words," says Hadel, "these dogs and cats could potentially have been in a very bad way we had the ability to help them out and get them to safety."
