Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - This weekend, July 12-14, Greenville County Animal Care will be hosting their Summer Lovin' event offering free pet adoptions.
In recent weeks, the shelter has had a large influx of pets and right now is at max capacity. The shelter says they currently have 303 animals who are looking for forever homes. The shelter is hoping this weekend's event will bring people out to adopt.
In addition to the FREE adoptions, prizes and treats will be available on Friday and Saturday.
This Friday, visit the shelter so you can enter to win tickets to a Greenville recreation water park and on Saturday there will be free ice cream.
Adopt this weekend and save lives!
