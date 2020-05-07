GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The city of Greenville is asking for public input as the city works to complete GVL2040, the comprehensive planning process that will give the City of Greenville a policy blueprint and decision-making guide for the next 20 years.
GVL 2040 is nearly two-thirds complete, but officials said the project team needs additional input from residents and community stakeholders to evaluate the benefits, costs and trade-offs associated with the three growth scenarios the project is focusing on.
Those scenarios are as follows:
Scenario #1: “Stay the course” of recent decades through growth on vacant land, under existing zoning and building codes, and boost the pace of affordable housing development.
Scenario #2: Allow increased density in “nodes” and corridors and allow the development of existing vacant land, as in Scenario 1. The increased density nodes and corridors would accommodate a larger volume of affordable housing and make higher-quality transit service realistic.
Scenario #3: Allow increased density in nodes and corridors, as in Scenario 2, to accommodate additional affordable housing and higher-quality transit service—but also set aside a portion of existing vacant land as preserved open space.
Officials said the public is encouraged to participate in a new online survey designed to identify how Greenville residents and stakeholders want the community to grow and where they want growth to happen.
Officials said the results of the survey will help the GVL2040 project team finalize a preferred model for growth.
The deadline to take the survey is Friday, June 5.
