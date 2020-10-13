GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)-A Greenville based testing company, Arc Point Labs, is now bringing the tests to your front door.
When the pandemic hit, Arc Point Labs said it launched antibody testing before any others across the nation.
“Life is chaotic now, it’s more chaotic than it’s ever been. There’s more stress or anxiety, just daily living is more stressful,” John Constantine said
It’s the year 2020, normal to pick up latte in one drive thru and get tested for COVID-19 in another.
"But then you throw a change on top of that and nobody knows what they’re supposed to do or where they're supposed to do it,” Constantine said
CEO of Arc Point Labs, John Constantine created a 14 foot banner showing coronavirus testing is ever changing & fast. Instead of replacing the banner when new testing policies are released, they’ve covered them with new scraps of paper. Constantine said they keep it as a symbol to show how the fluidity of the pandemic.
“The policies change so quickly that once we put it up, two days later, they changed,” Constantine said.
The changes can cause confusion on what test is needed for a patient one. He calls the PCR the golden standard of testing. It’s the test you will need to use if you’re traveling internationally.
“If you need fast results the antigen test is the way to go. If you need accuracy, the PCR test is the way to go. And if you need to travel the antigen will not work, you have to use a PCR test."
He adds the antigen test can be completed in minutes, while the PCR test has to be sent to lab. Test results can take 1 to 3 days.
Regardless of what test you take, they’re trying to make Covid less painful and more convenient.
“We will come to your office or your home and we’re actually conduct the test on site,” Constantine said
Constantine said if you’re worried about packing up the family, picking up the virus at a testing site, or if you simply don’t have time, testing can now be done on your back porch or in your front door.
“We come to you so we’re in the environment that you feel most comfortable in."
