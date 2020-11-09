GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- A Greenville based credit union announced a new name on Monday, according to a press release.
The release says that SC Telco Federal Credit Union has been renamed as Spero Financial, and released a new logo as well.
According to the release, the new name was was a part of SC Telco's merger approval with Anderson Federal Credit Union.
President and CEO of Spero Financial Brian McKay expressed his thoughts in the release.
“Our state’s motto is Dum Spiro Spero, meaning ‘While I breathe, I hope.’ Spero Financial is more than a financial institution; we’re a diverse collection of members unified by the belief that we can accomplish more together than any of us ever could on our own."
The release notes that the full transition to Spero Financieal will take place in the next few months upon its merger completion with Anderson Federal Credit Union set to be final by the first quarter of 2021.
