Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A new art installation is making its way to the Upstate and will be officially on display beginning this Friday, April 2.
The Wings of the City art exhibit, sculpted by world-renowned figurative Mexican artist Jorge Marin, will be on display throughout the downtown area until October. Marin has participated in more than 310 exhibits worldwide prominently on 4 continents including Europe, America, Asia and Africa. His sculpture "Wings of Mexico", part of the exhibit coming to Greenville, is permanently exhibited in Tel-Aviv, Berlin, Singapore, Los Angeles, Quebec, Dubai and Mexico City.
The Arts in Public Places Commission approved the plans for Greenville to become the next home to the exhibit which has already been on display around the world. The exhibit features a collection of nine bronze sculptures and Greenville will be the first city on the East Coast to host the exhibition.
The installation will be located in Falls Park and on the Peace Center campus. The City of Greenville and the Hispanic Alliance of SC collaborated to bring Wings of the City to Greenville and will work closely with the Jorge Marín Foundation to facilitate the installation.
Adela Mendoza, executive director of the Hispanic Alliance SC, says the collection promotes community-wide dialogue and offers a bridge to Mexican culture. “Wings of the City” highlights the importance of migration and the cultural exchange that enriches societies,” said Mendoza. “This world-class exhibit celebrates the global spirit of the Upstate—symbolizing human connection across distance, and the role of art as a universal language.”
"Wings of the City is more than just putting sculpture in our public spaces,” said Greenville City Council member Russell Stall. “Through the collaboration with the Hispanic Alliance, we are featuring world renowned art that demonstrates Greenville’s commitment as welcoming city and broadens our understanding of Hispanic cultural heritage.”
Bank of America will be the presenting sponsor of Wings of the City, which will include a special interactive web tool, with photos and information about the collection, and a map showing sculpture locations for the exhibition. Piedmont Natural Gas and BMW will also participate as sponsors of the exhibit.
