Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins' office announced on Monday that 42-year-old Dorlisa Hackney of Greenville pleaded guilty to two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent.
According to the solicitor's office, between 2015 and 2017 Hackney set up a fraudulent bank account under the Greenville County business' name she was working for as a bookkeeper.
Hackney transferred over $300,000 of the business' accounts receivable into the fraudulent account, then into a personal account that she then used to fund what solicitors called, "an excessively lavish and extravagant lifestyle."
The solicitors office went on to say while out on bond, awaiting trial, Hackney was again caught taking money from another local business she was employed at, this time in the amount of $19,000 by using the company's credit card machine to process fake returns onto her credit card.
Hackney, who pleaded guilty July 10, was sentenced to 20 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
