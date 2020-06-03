GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amidst protests across the country this week, the Greenville chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for members and allied civil rights groups to take a moment of silence on Thursday, June 4 to mourn the death of George Floyd.
Floyd's death after a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota kneeled on his neck for several minutes sparked outrage across the world, including protests and massive demonstrations. Floyd was a black man who was being arrested for allegedly using a counterfeit bill at a gas station, but never formally charged or found guilty of a crime. Derek Chauvin, the officer who kneeled on him, is now facing 2nd degree murder charges, and three other officers involved in the arrest have been fired and also face charges.
The NAACP branch is asking people to observe eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence around 3:45 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday. The time length is how long Chauvin kneeled on Floyd's neck. This new movement is being promoted with the hashtage #WeAreDoneDying on social media.
"What the officers who have now been charged, the Minneapolis Police Department, and the world at large must now reckon with is something that we have always known: Black lives are not disposable. George Floyd did not deserve to die in the manner that he did, and while we’ve taken to the streets to protest that injustice, tomorrow we must honor the dignity and the value of his Black life and grieve," said branch president Rev. J.M. Flemming in the email sent to members.
